Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE TUESDAY, 6/29 @ 12pm** Location, location, location... Beautiful single story Pomona home right on Bonita Ave.. This home offer 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms, new paint, new carpet, hardwood floors, dual pane windows, indoor laundry hookups, large backyard, two car detached garage and an adorable kitchen. Plus, it is close to the 10/210 freeways, schools, shopping and the Claremont Village! This is a no pet, no smoking property. A must see!