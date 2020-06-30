353 Adobe Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Pomona - This lovely detached town home is located in a private gated community. Tot lot in the community. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with new Laminate wood flooring. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops, recessed lighting, and a fireplace in the living room. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Loft area on the second floor can be used as a study. The laundry room is located upstairs. There is a two-car attached garage. This house has easy access to Freeways and Shops, Restaurants and Schools. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5132387)