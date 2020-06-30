All apartments in Pomona
353 Adobe Ln.

353 Adobe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

353 Adobe Lane, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Pomona - This lovely detached town home is located in a private gated community. Tot lot in the community. Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with new Laminate wood flooring. Beautiful granite kitchen counter tops, recessed lighting, and a fireplace in the living room. There are ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Loft area on the second floor can be used as a study. The laundry room is located upstairs. There is a two-car attached garage. This house has easy access to Freeways and Shops, Restaurants and Schools. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5132387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Adobe Ln. have any available units?
353 Adobe Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 353 Adobe Ln. have?
Some of 353 Adobe Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Adobe Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
353 Adobe Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Adobe Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 353 Adobe Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 353 Adobe Ln. offers parking.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Adobe Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. have a pool?
No, 353 Adobe Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. have accessible units?
No, 353 Adobe Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Adobe Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Adobe Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Adobe Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

