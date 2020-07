Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

At the Allegro-Gated community. End unit of the middle level, Two master suites, High ceiling living room with Fireplace, dinning area, Dual Patio-sundeck, great kitchen with a brand new microwave, Separated laundry room, Great view with the community park and city lights, 1 enclosed garage and covered parking space, HOA club house, swimming pool and spa, Easy freeway access, near by shopping center, Cal Poly and many more. ** A Must see.