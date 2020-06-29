2873 Cedar Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage

Newly Built Extremely Spacious 3 bedroom Condo for Rent in Pomona - This turnkey condo located in Pomona is now available for rent. This lovely home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 sparkling bathrooms on more than 1500 sq. ft. of living space. It shows a spacious living room, cozy dining area, roomy kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space. It comes with washer/dryer unit, newer paint w/ white trim, plush clean carpets, two car garage and just minutes from the 10/210 freeways, Fairplex, and various schools and shopping centers. Community also has a playground and bbq. Rent $2330 Deposit $2330. This beautiful condo will not last long! For more info or for Open House times please contact us at 909-945-0681ext 0 or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co. You can also apply online at sevynandcompany.com, click on search all properties, scroll down until you find Cedar Lane and click apply now.



This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



