Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2873 Cedar Lane

2873 Cedar Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2873 Cedar Ln, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Newly Built Extremely Spacious 3 bedroom Condo for Rent in Pomona - This turnkey condo located in Pomona is now available for rent. This lovely home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 sparkling bathrooms on more than 1500 sq. ft. of living space. It shows a spacious living room, cozy dining area, roomy kitchen with black appliances and plenty of cabinet space. It comes with washer/dryer unit, newer paint w/ white trim, plush clean carpets, two car garage and just minutes from the 10/210 freeways, Fairplex, and various schools and shopping centers. Community also has a playground and bbq. Rent $2330 Deposit $2330. This beautiful condo will not last long! For more info or for Open House times please contact us at 909-945-0681ext 0 or email us direct at hello@sevynpm.co. You can also apply online at sevynandcompany.com, click on search all properties, scroll down until you find Cedar Lane and click apply now.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2873 Cedar Lane have any available units?
2873 Cedar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2873 Cedar Lane have?
Some of 2873 Cedar Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2873 Cedar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2873 Cedar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2873 Cedar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2873 Cedar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2873 Cedar Lane offers parking.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2873 Cedar Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane have a pool?
No, 2873 Cedar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane have accessible units?
No, 2873 Cedar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2873 Cedar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2873 Cedar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2873 Cedar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
