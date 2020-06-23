2753 Fina Street

Amenities
Newer Built tri-level end unit town house located at newest Bonita Village community in North Pomona a mile away from city of
Claremont. This largest unit features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. One en-suite is on first floor. Open floor plan on second
floor with wood flooring consists of great room combined with dining area with a door to balcony; spacious kitchen with granite
counter tops and stainless appliances; a large island for breakfast. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and full bathroom with
dual sinks; separate shower stall and bathtub. Two generate size bedrooms share bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz
countertops. Community amenities include pool and spa with BBQ area and dog run place. Home built with energy saving
standard. Low-E dual glazed windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with high
quality insulated sectional roll-up garage door. Convenient location with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village