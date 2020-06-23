2753 Fina Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Newer Built tri-level end unit town house located at newest Bonita Village community in North Pomona a mile away from city of

Claremont. This largest unit features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. One en-suite is on first floor. Open floor plan on second

floor with wood flooring consists of great room combined with dining area with a door to balcony; spacious kitchen with granite

counter tops and stainless appliances; a large island for breakfast. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and full bathroom with

dual sinks; separate shower stall and bathtub. Two generate size bedrooms share bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz

countertops. Community amenities include pool and spa with BBQ area and dog run place. Home built with energy saving

standard. Low-E dual glazed windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with high

quality insulated sectional roll-up garage door. Convenient location with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village