All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 2753 Fina Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
2753 Fina Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2753 Fina Street

2753 Fina St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2753 Fina St, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newer Built tri-level end unit town house located at newest Bonita Village community in North Pomona a mile away from city of
Claremont. This largest unit features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. One en-suite is on first floor. Open floor plan on second
floor with wood flooring consists of great room combined with dining area with a door to balcony; spacious kitchen with granite
counter tops and stainless appliances; a large island for breakfast. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and full bathroom with
dual sinks; separate shower stall and bathtub. Two generate size bedrooms share bathroom highlights dual sinks with quartz
countertops. Community amenities include pool and spa with BBQ area and dog run place. Home built with energy saving
standard. Low-E dual glazed windows, tankless water heater and water-saving plumbing fixture. 2 car attached garage with high
quality insulated sectional roll-up garage door. Convenient location with short distance to Claremont Colleges, Claremont village

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2753 Fina Street have any available units?
2753 Fina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2753 Fina Street have?
Some of 2753 Fina Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2753 Fina Street currently offering any rent specials?
2753 Fina Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2753 Fina Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2753 Fina Street is pet friendly.
Does 2753 Fina Street offer parking?
Yes, 2753 Fina Street does offer parking.
Does 2753 Fina Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2753 Fina Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2753 Fina Street have a pool?
Yes, 2753 Fina Street has a pool.
Does 2753 Fina Street have accessible units?
No, 2753 Fina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2753 Fina Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2753 Fina Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2753 Fina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2753 Fina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton