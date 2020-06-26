All apartments in Pomona
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

2731 Crimson Way

2731 Crimson Way · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Crimson Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Wow check out this stunning 2017 Bonita Village tri-level town home in the beautiful city of North Pomona. This beautiful 3 bedroom and 4 bathroom home has custom paint and wallpaper throughout, custom built cabinets, surround sound, built in computer desk, wine rack and wrapping station. With over 1800 square foot of living space this unit offers walk in closets and a bathroom in each bedroom, giving family members their little own retreat.
Bonita Village is a highly sought complex, walking distance to the Claremont Village, restaurants, movie theaters, farmers markets and Claremonts famous Summer Concerts in the park. Are you a commuter? No problem this town home has easy access to the Metrolink, 10 and 210 freeway and all the local colleges. Don't miss out of this Beauty it is absolutely gorgeous!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Crimson Way have any available units?
2731 Crimson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 2731 Crimson Way have?
Some of 2731 Crimson Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Crimson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Crimson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Crimson Way pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Crimson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2731 Crimson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Crimson Way offers parking.
Does 2731 Crimson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Crimson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Crimson Way have a pool?
No, 2731 Crimson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Crimson Way have accessible units?
No, 2731 Crimson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Crimson Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Crimson Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Crimson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Crimson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
