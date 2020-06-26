2731 Crimson Way

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets media room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

Wow check out this stunning 2017 Bonita Village tri-level town home in the beautiful city of North Pomona. This beautiful 3 bedroom and 4 bathroom home has custom paint and wallpaper throughout, custom built cabinets, surround sound, built in computer desk, wine rack and wrapping station. With over 1800 square foot of living space this unit offers walk in closets and a bathroom in each bedroom, giving family members their little own retreat.

Bonita Village is a highly sought complex, walking distance to the Claremont Village, restaurants, movie theaters, farmers markets and Claremonts famous Summer Concerts in the park. Are you a commuter? No problem this town home has easy access to the Metrolink, 10 and 210 freeway and all the local colleges. Don't miss out of this Beauty it is absolutely gorgeous!