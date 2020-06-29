196 Whitney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful totally restored and completely remodeled mid century modern condominium. Located within the quiet safe family WOODBRIDGE complex.

Walk to both La Verne or Claremont. This new home features 3 large bedrooms, and 1 full brand new bathroom upstairs. Kitchen, Dining Room, Large Living Room with modern Fireplace, and Half bathroom are downstairs. Large end unit has direct 2 car garage access, with private laundry hookups

in garage (washer/dryer). Brand new A/C and Heating System, Brand new water heater, Brand new garage door and motor. This stylish condo is a must see! with the latest flooring material and brand new paint and new lighting and plumbing fixtures. Brand new ceiling fans thru out. Soaring ceilings and a wood burning fireplace make for a comfy cozy home for the Holidays. The complex offers a huge pool, complete with clean showers, clean bathrooms, plenty of tables and chairs and umbrellas and a large green grassy area for the kids to romp and play. NO fee/permit street parking. The rent includes water trash HOA dues gardener and pool access. New roof, new exterior paint, new fencing. Several churches and Elementary school close by. Walk to Supermarket, dry cleaners, fast food, auto parts store, bank, and several excellent restaurants. This home has it all, the only thing missing is YOU!