Pomona, CA
196 Whitney Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

196 Whitney Avenue

196 Whitney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

196 Whitney Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful totally restored and completely remodeled mid century modern condominium. Located within the quiet safe family WOODBRIDGE complex.
Walk to both La Verne or Claremont. This new home features 3 large bedrooms, and 1 full brand new bathroom upstairs. Kitchen, Dining Room, Large Living Room with modern Fireplace, and Half bathroom are downstairs. Large end unit has direct 2 car garage access, with private laundry hookups
in garage (washer/dryer). Brand new A/C and Heating System, Brand new water heater, Brand new garage door and motor. This stylish condo is a must see! with the latest flooring material and brand new paint and new lighting and plumbing fixtures. Brand new ceiling fans thru out. Soaring ceilings and a wood burning fireplace make for a comfy cozy home for the Holidays. The complex offers a huge pool, complete with clean showers, clean bathrooms, plenty of tables and chairs and umbrellas and a large green grassy area for the kids to romp and play. NO fee/permit street parking. The rent includes water trash HOA dues gardener and pool access. New roof, new exterior paint, new fencing. Several churches and Elementary school close by. Walk to Supermarket, dry cleaners, fast food, auto parts store, bank, and several excellent restaurants. This home has it all, the only thing missing is YOU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 Whitney Avenue have any available units?
196 Whitney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 196 Whitney Avenue have?
Some of 196 Whitney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 Whitney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
196 Whitney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 Whitney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 196 Whitney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 196 Whitney Avenue offers parking.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 Whitney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 196 Whitney Avenue has a pool.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 196 Whitney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 Whitney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 196 Whitney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 196 Whitney Avenue has units with air conditioning.

