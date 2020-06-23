1551 Claremont Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice, move in ready, single family residence with (4) bedrooms & (2) baths, 1,316 sq ft of living space and on a 7,912 sq ft lot. Home features lots of parking, nice size backyard complete with two covered patio's for outdoor entertaining. The inside of the home has a nice floor plan with a galley kitchen complete with a eat in kitchen area, adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious living room with a fireplace and a slider that leads to the backyard covered patio. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, one of those bedrooms is a master bedroom, in addition the garage is being used as a family room and can be used for many different needs. ONE PET ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. Good credit a must. Call or text listing agent ANN BLANCO - Listing agent at 626-201-2225 or teamannblanco@gmail.com with questions or ask for a link to fill out a application, credit/background check. All applications over 18 will need 2 copies of full bank statements, 2 last paycheck stubs and a copy of each adult of 18 drivers license.