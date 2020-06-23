All apartments in Pomona
Pomona, CA
1551 Claremont Place
1551 Claremont Place

1551 Claremont Place · No Longer Available
Location

1551 Claremont Place, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice, move in ready, single family residence with (4) bedrooms & (2) baths, 1,316 sq ft of living space and on a 7,912 sq ft lot. Home features lots of parking, nice size backyard complete with two covered patio's for outdoor entertaining. The inside of the home has a nice floor plan with a galley kitchen complete with a eat in kitchen area, adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious living room with a fireplace and a slider that leads to the backyard covered patio. There are 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, one of those bedrooms is a master bedroom, in addition the garage is being used as a family room and can be used for many different needs. ONE PET ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. Good credit a must. Call or text listing agent ANN BLANCO - Listing agent at 626-201-2225 or teamannblanco@gmail.com with questions or ask for a link to fill out a application, credit/background check. All applications over 18 will need 2 copies of full bank statements, 2 last paycheck stubs and a copy of each adult of 18 drivers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Claremont Place have any available units?
1551 Claremont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1551 Claremont Place have?
Some of 1551 Claremont Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Claremont Place currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Claremont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Claremont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1551 Claremont Place is pet friendly.
Does 1551 Claremont Place offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Claremont Place offers parking.
Does 1551 Claremont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Claremont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Claremont Place have a pool?
No, 1551 Claremont Place does not have a pool.
Does 1551 Claremont Place have accessible units?
No, 1551 Claremont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Claremont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Claremont Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1551 Claremont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1551 Claremont Place does not have units with air conditioning.
