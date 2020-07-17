All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like
11 Quail Summit Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
11 Quail Summit Circle
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

11 Quail Summit Circle

11 Quail Summit Circle · (949) 838-5800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA 91766

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1817 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room, the kitchen that opens up to a spacious family room, large master suite with walk in closet and direct access to the patio. Rounding out the updates are recessed lighting, new laminate floors throughout, brand new kitchen with quarts counter tops, subway tile backsplash, grey shaker cabinets, custom built in buffet, updated bathrooms with new vanities and showers, and a fresh coat of paint. The laundry room leads to a 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included (washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, hood range). Tenant responsible for all utilities except gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have any available units?
11 Quail Summit Circle has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Quail Summit Circle have?
Some of 11 Quail Summit Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Quail Summit Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11 Quail Summit Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Quail Summit Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11 Quail Summit Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11 Quail Summit Circle offers parking.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Quail Summit Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have a pool?
No, 11 Quail Summit Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have accessible units?
No, 11 Quail Summit Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Quail Summit Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Quail Summit Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Quail Summit Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona Apartments with PoolsPomona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health SciencesCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton