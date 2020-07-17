11 Quail Summit Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, formal dining room, the kitchen that opens up to a spacious family room, large master suite with walk in closet and direct access to the patio. Rounding out the updates are recessed lighting, new laminate floors throughout, brand new kitchen with quarts counter tops, subway tile backsplash, grey shaker cabinets, custom built in buffet, updated bathrooms with new vanities and showers, and a fresh coat of paint. The laundry room leads to a 2 car attached garage. All appliances are included (washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, hood range). Tenant responsible for all utilities except gardening.