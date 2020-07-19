1040 Muir Avenue

Amenities

Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in Pomona. This property is conveniently located near shopping centers and the 71 and 10 freeways, making it commuter friendly. This property is on a large lot and is fully gated, including the front yard.



This property has fresh interior paint, brand new wood-tile flooring throughout, new granite countertops, and so much more! This home has central A/C and heat. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room. The living room overlooks the dining room and kitchen, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen has brand new quartz counter tops and lots of cabinet space, perfect for storage! The three bedrooms are all excellent sized and have a good amount of closet space. The bathroom is located in the hallway and is beautifully remodeled with a new vanity, toilet, and a stunning tile shower.



This property does come with a 2-car garage. There is a bonus bathroom in the garage (not counted in the total bathrooms of the property). The backyard is very spacious with lots of options. There is a covered patio, perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather. There are many citrus trees on the property to enjoy. Do not hesitate, this property is a definite must see on your list!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660

www.mesaproperties.net



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.