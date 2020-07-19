All apartments in Pomona
1040 Muir Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1040 Muir Avenue

1040 Muir Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Muir Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home in Pomona. This property is conveniently located near shopping centers and the 71 and 10 freeways, making it commuter friendly. This property is on a large lot and is fully gated, including the front yard.

This property has fresh interior paint, brand new wood-tile flooring throughout, new granite countertops, and so much more! This home has central A/C and heat. Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room. The living room overlooks the dining room and kitchen, making entertaining a breeze! The kitchen has brand new quartz counter tops and lots of cabinet space, perfect for storage! The three bedrooms are all excellent sized and have a good amount of closet space. The bathroom is located in the hallway and is beautifully remodeled with a new vanity, toilet, and a stunning tile shower.

This property does come with a 2-car garage. There is a bonus bathroom in the garage (not counted in the total bathrooms of the property). The backyard is very spacious with lots of options. There is a covered patio, perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather. There are many citrus trees on the property to enjoy. Do not hesitate, this property is a definite must see on your list!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660
www.mesaproperties.net

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 Muir Avenue have any available units?
1040 Muir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1040 Muir Avenue have?
Some of 1040 Muir Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Muir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Muir Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Muir Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040 Muir Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1040 Muir Avenue offers parking.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Muir Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue have a pool?
No, 1040 Muir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1040 Muir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Muir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Muir Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1040 Muir Avenue has units with air conditioning.
