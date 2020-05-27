657 E Jefferson Avenue 659

Amenities

A MUST SEE, separated rear unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living room, new modern kitchen hood, separated laundry room, beautiful private backyard with privacy bamboo fences and patio for sitting area, motion lights; once share-parking garage and a sub-compact carport in the front, Walking distance to Emerson Middle school and two blocks to Kingsley elementary school, near by many shopping centers, etc.