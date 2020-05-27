All apartments in Pomona
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:44 AM

657 E Jefferson Avenue 659

657 East Jefferson Avenue · (909) 568-8058
Location

657 East Jefferson Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A MUST SEE, separated rear unit on duplex property, Preserved antique character home that has been updated with new plumbing, circuit breaker and all electrical outlets, newer air conditioning and heating system, wood floor through out, open living room, new modern kitchen hood, separated laundry room, beautiful private backyard with privacy bamboo fences and patio for sitting area, motion lights; once share-parking garage and a sub-compact carport in the front, Walking distance to Emerson Middle school and two blocks to Kingsley elementary school, near by many shopping centers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have any available units?
657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have?
Some of 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 currently offering any rent specials?
657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 pet-friendly?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 offer parking?
Yes, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 offers parking.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have a pool?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 does not have a pool.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have accessible units?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 does not have accessible units.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have units with dishwashers?
No, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 657 E Jefferson Avenue 659 has units with air conditioning.
