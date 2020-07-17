All apartments in Pleasanton
Find more places like 6353 Calle Altamira.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasanton, CA
/
6353 Calle Altamira
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6353 Calle Altamira

6353 Calle Altamira · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasanton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6353 Calle Altamira, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Del Prado

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6353 Calle Altamira · Avail. Aug 15

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6353 Calle Altamira Available 08/15/20 Pleasanton Country Fair, Single Story home 3Br. 2Ba. Near Top Pleasanton Schools! - Rent: $3,700 -
3 Bed / 2 BA -
Built: 1973-
SF: 1,832 -
Garage: 2 car -
Available: 08/15/2020 -
Security Deposit: $5,550 -
Pets: small pet ok at owner discretion with $500 extra deposit -
Refrigerator: No -
Washer / Dryer: No, Hook ups in Garage -
A/C: Yes -

Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

This is a one story home in the country fair neighborhood it was originally four bedroom two bath and was converted to a three bedroom with a large master and walk in closet that is huge! Two car attached garage and nice private backyard, gardener included. The kitchen has Corian counters. Small dogs OK with extra deposit. Formal living room dining room and family room. Top Pleasanton Schools, Walnut Grove Elementary, Harvest Park Middle & Foothill High School!

(RLNE3287852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6353 Calle Altamira have any available units?
6353 Calle Altamira has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6353 Calle Altamira have?
Some of 6353 Calle Altamira's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6353 Calle Altamira currently offering any rent specials?
6353 Calle Altamira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6353 Calle Altamira pet-friendly?
Yes, 6353 Calle Altamira is pet friendly.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira offer parking?
Yes, 6353 Calle Altamira offers parking.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6353 Calle Altamira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira have a pool?
No, 6353 Calle Altamira does not have a pool.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira have accessible units?
No, 6353 Calle Altamira does not have accessible units.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira have units with dishwashers?
No, 6353 Calle Altamira does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6353 Calle Altamira have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6353 Calle Altamira has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6353 Calle Altamira?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Pleasanton
4320 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Valley Plaza Villages
4411 Valley Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
The Promenade
5300 Case Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Pleasanton Place
4408 Mohr Ave
Pleasanton, CA 94566
Kensington
1552 E Gate Way
Pleasanton, CA 94566
IMT Pleasanton
3992 Stoneridge Dr
Pleasanton, CA 94588
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle
Pleasanton, CA 94566
The Mason Flats at Township Square
1605 Lexington Ln
Pleasanton, CA 94566

Similar Pages

Pleasanton 1 BedroomsPleasanton 2 Bedrooms
Pleasanton Apartments with BalconiesPleasanton Apartments with Parking
Pleasanton Apartments with PoolsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CA
Vacaville, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity