Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6353 Calle Altamira Available 08/15/20 Pleasanton Country Fair, Single Story home 3Br. 2Ba. Near Top Pleasanton Schools! - Rent: $3,700 -

3 Bed / 2 BA -

Built: 1973-

SF: 1,832 -

Garage: 2 car -

Available: 08/15/2020 -

Security Deposit: $5,550 -

Pets: small pet ok at owner discretion with $500 extra deposit -

Refrigerator: No -

Washer / Dryer: No, Hook ups in Garage -

A/C: Yes -



Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957



This is a one story home in the country fair neighborhood it was originally four bedroom two bath and was converted to a three bedroom with a large master and walk in closet that is huge! Two car attached garage and nice private backyard, gardener included. The kitchen has Corian counters. Small dogs OK with extra deposit. Formal living room dining room and family room. Top Pleasanton Schools, Walnut Grove Elementary, Harvest Park Middle & Foothill High School!



(RLNE3287852)