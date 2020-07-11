20 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with move-in specials
"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")
Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pleasanton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Pleasanton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.