Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:41 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Pleasanton, CA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Asco - Radum
Vintage Pleasanton
50 Vintage Circle, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,530
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1437 sqft
Palm-tree-filled Pleasanton community, close to Livermore Municipal Airport. Rooms have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Concierge, package receiving services, pool table and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Pleasanton Heights
Pleasanton Heights
3800 Vineyard Ave, Pleasanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
770 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!Pleasanton Heights is a gorgeous apartment community located in Pleasanton, CA.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasanton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Tralee Village
6599 Dublin Blvd., Suite O, Dublin, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1549 sqft
Convenient location close to BART, Stoneridge Mall and Highways 580 and 680. Spacious apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, private patio/balcony and huge closets. Hot tub and pool!
Results within 10 miles of Pleasanton
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
13 Units Available
Sundale
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Cabrillo
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
38 Units Available
Parkmont
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
119 Units Available
Cherry-Guardino
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
11 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,112
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,546
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,988
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
17 Units Available
Parkmont
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Brookvale
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Casa Serena
36000 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
835 sqft
At Casa Serena, our floor plans are designed with you in mind and offer the flexibility you need to make the most out of your new home. From studios to one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find the home that's "just right" for you.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Parc Medallion
2500 Medallion Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
992 sqft
Choose from one- or two-bedroom open floor plans with modern bathrooms. Complex has landscaped grounds, a large pool and an outdoor lounge area. Easy to get to major freeways and Union Landing.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
8 Units Available
Baylands
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,379
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,876
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
299 Units Available
East Industrial
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,420
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
City Guide for Pleasanton, CA

"Pleasanton/Playing in time like an Aeolian melody, goat stars/Bound devil mountains crevasses./Like the fall of an eagle ancient stones cracked,/And rained through pine and bay/Until they exploded with crowns of jays." (- Pleasanton Poet Val Morehouse, "Diablo")

Pleasanton is a city lying in the shadow of Mount Diablo with 71,215 residents. It has the claim to fame of being one of the most expensive places to live in California and--make sure you're sitting down--in the USA. This is a pleasant place to live, just as the name suggests, with historic buildings and a good sense of community. Pleasanton is a white collar community with many people working in management roles. Its location between the San Francisco Bay Area and Central California Valley is perfect for commuting and is close to some of the best wineries in California for those who enjoy a good glass of wine every now and then.

Having trouble with Craigslist Pleasanton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Pleasanton, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Pleasanton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Pleasanton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

