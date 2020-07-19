629 Macadamia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard garage

Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in quiet neighborhood! Ceramic tile entry, cathedral ceilings, cozy stone fireplace, neutral paint tones, plantation shutters, formal dining room, large kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring, direct garage access off kitchen, sliding glass door to beautifully enclosed courtyard and backyard, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with window to atrium above oval tub, separate shower, dual sinks, 2 car attached garage, Don’t miss this opportunity!