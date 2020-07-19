All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 629 Macadamia Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
629 Macadamia Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

629 Macadamia Lane

629 Macadamia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

629 Macadamia Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in quiet neighborhood! Ceramic tile entry, cathedral ceilings, cozy stone fireplace, neutral paint tones, plantation shutters, formal dining room, large kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring, direct garage access off kitchen, sliding glass door to beautifully enclosed courtyard and backyard, Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom with window to atrium above oval tub, separate shower, dual sinks, 2 car attached garage, Don’t miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Macadamia Lane have any available units?
629 Macadamia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Macadamia Lane have?
Some of 629 Macadamia Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Macadamia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
629 Macadamia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Macadamia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 629 Macadamia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 629 Macadamia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 629 Macadamia Lane offers parking.
Does 629 Macadamia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Macadamia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Macadamia Lane have a pool?
No, 629 Macadamia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 629 Macadamia Lane have accessible units?
No, 629 Macadamia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Macadamia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Macadamia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles