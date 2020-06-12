Apartment List
/
CA
/
placentia
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM

226 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA

Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Prospect Ave Unit A
1429 Prospect Ave, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Placentia! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRkqnUygwBD&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/jY0TsJGOLus Enjoy this spacious townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208
212 South Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1052 sqft
- (RLNE4230065)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
619 Jimenez Lane
619 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1766 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ZERO-LOT LINE 3 BEDROOM HOME. 2.5 BATHS. 3 BEDS UP WITH ADDED BONUS ROOM IN LOFT AREA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN W/INSIDE LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY ELECTRIC FIREPLACE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
331 Monterey Circle
331 Monterey Circle, Placentia, CA
*No longer accepting interest* on this gorgeously remodeled single-level home located on a cul-de-sac conveniently located next to park (great for kids, picnics and relaxing). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
220 N Curtis Way
220 North Curtis Way, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1118 sqft
Recently renovated this three bedroom plus seperate office space and two baths make this a great opportunity to live in a single family home with an extra larg backyard.

1 of 73

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4845 Eisenhower Court
4845 Eisihower Court, Yorba Linda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2010 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This newer 3 bedroom + a spacious loft home is located next to a trail, a shopping center, and a nice neighborhood. Granite counter top and an island in kitchen. Tile flooring in downstairs. Light and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5951 Trail View Place
5951 Trail View Place, Yorba Linda, CA
Beautiful upgraded 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Yorba Linda! This home has been updated throughout. Spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, kitchen island that is open to the family room and direct access to the beautiful backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1926 East Redwood Avenue
1926 East Redwood Avenue, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1293 sqft
Beautiful Home Ready for Move-In! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Placentia
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:58pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1398 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Platinum Triangle
20 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,464
1366 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,015
1445 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
22 Units Available
Calligraphy Urban Residences
350 West Central Avenue, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1141 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Imagine a vibrant social scene layered with artfully-designed one, two and three bedroom luxury apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
760 North Fern Street
760 North Fern Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1496 sqft
Located on a corner lot in a great family neighborhood this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home is waiting for you! This home features upgraded flooring throughout, extensive recessed lighting, beautifully remodeled bathrooms, vaulted

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
5844 E Camino Manzano
5844 Camino Manzano, Anaheim, CA
Beautiful “Scarlet Oak” model two story home. This lovely 3057 sq. ft. home features 4 bedrooms 3 baths.

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Placentia rent trends were flat over the past month

Placentia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Placentia stand at $2,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. Placentia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Placentia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Placentia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Placentia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Placentia is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Placentia's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Placentia.
    • While rents in Placentia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Placentia than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Placentia is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlacentia 3 BedroomsPlacentia Accessible ApartmentsPlacentia Apartments under $1,800
    Placentia Apartments under $2,000Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Apartments with GaragePlacentia Apartments with GymPlacentia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlacentia Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Apartments with PoolPlacentia Apartments with Washer-DryerPlacentia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlacentia Pet Friendly PlacesPlacentia Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
    Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
    Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles