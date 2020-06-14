Apartment List
/
CA
/
placentia
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA with garage

Placentia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1429 Prospect Ave Unit A
1429 Prospect Ave, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Placentia! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRkqnUygwBD&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/jY0TsJGOLus Enjoy this spacious townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
619 Jimenez Lane
619 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1766 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ZERO-LOT LINE 3 BEDROOM HOME. 2.5 BATHS. 3 BEDS UP WITH ADDED BONUS ROOM IN LOFT AREA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN W/INSIDE LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY ELECTRIC FIREPLACE.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brea-Olinda
1 Unit Available
3264 Silver Maple Drive
3264 Silver Maple Drive, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4700 sqft
Enjoy this 5 bed + library/office + loft, and 5.5 bath Vista Del Verde home! 3-car garage with two 240V chargers for electric vehicles. Spacious back yard on this 12,375 sq.

1 of 24

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
17550 Orange Terrace
17550 Orange Terrace, Yorba Linda, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3331 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Yorba Linda - Fantastic cul de sac home with a warm and open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 3400 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Placentia
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
The Colony
6 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,591
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,683
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
City Guide for Placentia, CA

"Shouts going out to the city where I venture/It's the city of Placentia/Living your life ain't never been better" - (Kottonmouth Kings)

Located in sunny northern Orange County, where not only the Kottonmouth Kings but also Johnny Richter hails from, Placentia may at first give you the impression it has some rough and rugged rap cred. Not so, as Placentia is a quiet, sleepy suburb filled with schools, parks and yes, drive-thru restaurants. Its well inland from the coast, but beaches arent terribly far away, and mountains are near, too. Most importantly, Disneyland is just a single city border away in Anaheim. Obviously, this city of 50,000 is perfect for families, regardless of the type of music they listen enjoy. And while the high cost of living (this is California after all) may deter some from making their way out here, the nearly limitless list of amenities close by more than make up for that little issue. Plus, who can put a price on happiness? (hell, the happiest place on earth can, and its pretty high). Come here, get a season pass and save some cash in the long run. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Placentia, CA

Placentia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlacentia 3 BedroomsPlacentia Accessible ApartmentsPlacentia Apartments under $1,800
Placentia Apartments under $2,000Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Apartments with GaragePlacentia Apartments with GymPlacentia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlacentia Apartments with Move-in Specials
Placentia Apartments with ParkingPlacentia Apartments with PoolPlacentia Apartments with Washer-DryerPlacentia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlacentia Pet Friendly PlacesPlacentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles