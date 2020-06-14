109 Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA with garage
Located in sunny northern Orange County, where not only the Kottonmouth Kings but also Johnny Richter hails from, Placentia may at first give you the impression it has some rough and rugged rap cred. Not so, as Placentia is a quiet, sleepy suburb filled with schools, parks and yes, drive-thru restaurants. Its well inland from the coast, but beaches arent terribly far away, and mountains are near, too. Most importantly, Disneyland is just a single city border away in Anaheim. Obviously, this city of 50,000 is perfect for families, regardless of the type of music they listen enjoy. And while the high cost of living (this is California after all) may deter some from making their way out here, the nearly limitless list of amenities close by more than make up for that little issue. Plus, who can put a price on happiness? (hell, the happiest place on earth can, and its pretty high). Come here, get a season pass and save some cash in the long run. See more
Placentia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.