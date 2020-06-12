Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM

193 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1000 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
23 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
760 N Angelina Drive
760 North Angelina Drive, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
906 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom with a large patio space 1 story home. This home features large bedrooms with mini walk-in closets, 1 car garage parking + 1 carport with direct access in front of garage and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
82 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2853 E Jackson Avenue
2853 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Beautiful two-story end unit with private patio and direct access garage. This home features an open floor plan with a functional layout and hard surface flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Placentia
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1001 sqft
Located near the 22, 55, and 91 freeways and UCI Medical Center. Each home offers a washer and dryer connection, enclosed backyard, and spacious interiors. On-site grill area, basketball court and play area.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
West Anaheim
2 Units Available
Barcelona, Palm Lane & Seville Apartment Homes
1640 W Ball Road, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
930 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Barcelona, Palm Lane, and Seville Apartment Homes are three separate communities that are closely linked and nestled amidst trees, trails, and wildlife, making it the
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
11 Units Available
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1188 sqft
Affordable housing in spacious townhomes in a quiet, gated residential setting. Community features three sparkling swimming pools with sundecks, two tot lots, large front lawns and a BBQ area. Units are bright and open.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Platinum Triangle
37 Units Available
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1083 sqft
This modern community is in the heart of the city close to entertainment and restaurants. On-site amenities include concierge services, a fitness center, a rooftop deck, and a spa. Apartments offer quartz countertops.

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Placentia rent trends were flat over the past month

Placentia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Placentia stand at $2,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. Placentia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Placentia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Placentia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Placentia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Placentia is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Placentia's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Placentia.
    • While rents in Placentia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Placentia than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Placentia is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

