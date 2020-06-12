138 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1000 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Anaheim
1 Unit Available
2853 E Jackson Avenue
2853 East Jackson Avenue, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1020 sqft
Beautiful two-story end unit with private patio and direct access garage. This home features an open floor plan with a functional layout and hard surface flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Placentia
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Platinum Triangle
26 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Platinum Triangle
21 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Anaheim Hills
28 Units Available
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
978 sqft
Located near the Imperial Highway and Highway 91. Elegant apartments feature vaulted ceilings and oversized walk-in closets. Community includes a clubhouse, gym, tennis courts, pool, and hot tub. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
The Colony
22 Units Available
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1365 sqft
Bright, modern studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the heart of downtown Anaheim. Amenities include hardwood floors, fireplaces, air conditioning and dishwashers. Clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Small pets allowed with a fee.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Southeast Anaheim
39 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Platinum Triangle
10 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1036 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Placentia rent trends were flat over the past month

Placentia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Placentia stand at $2,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. Placentia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Placentia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Placentia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Placentia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Placentia is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Placentia's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Placentia.
    • While rents in Placentia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Placentia than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Placentia is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

