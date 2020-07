Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport gym parking pool guest suite hot tub internet access tennis court on-site laundry smoke-free community

Sedona Apartment Community offers a lush park like setting inside the gated community. Each apartment home offers distinctively large junior one, one bedroom, and dual master suites, some with stackable washers and dryers, vaulted ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, and upgraded interiors, in most homes. Spacious grand rooms lead the way to sun-filled gourmet kitchens with an abundance of cabinetry. Master and guest suites are accented with mirrored wardrobe doors or spacious walk-in closets. Large patios and balconies include personal storage for your convenience. Our community amenities include two resort-style pools with Wi-Fi, three relaxing spas, two lit tennis courts, a health and fitness center, e-business center with computers, printers and fax service, covered parking and laundry care centers. You and your pets will be proud to call Sedona home.