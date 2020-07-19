1501 Victoria Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautifully updated single story home! You are sure to enjoy; ceramic tile entry, newer carpeting, gorgeous hard wood flooring, cathedral ceilings, crown moulding, upgraded base boards, cozy stone fireplace, warm paint tone, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, formal dining overlooking Atrium, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, pull out cabinets, large center island, coffered ceiling, recessed lighting, newer appliances, large master suite with raised ceiling, crown molding, sliding glass door to back yard and patio area, master bath with garden window at oval tub, separate shower, dual sinks, 2 car attached garage. Outdoors; Private atrium, inviting back yard w/covered patio, gated front patio, community Pool and Tennis Court. Call today for a showing 714-809-6230