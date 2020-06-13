Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes. Enjoy our community amenities including a swimming pool, picnic area, and our pet-friendly community!



We are conveniently located between the I-110 and I-210 freeways and close to one of the nation’s leading educational institutions, California Institute of Technology. Our Apartments in Pasadena, CA offer a lifestyle in an urban metropolis in a quiet, charming community in the heart of the city. Shops, galleries, cultural venues, dining and much more are all a short distance away from your apartment home at San Pasqual. The community’s residents enjoy free service on the Pasadena Arts rapid transit line which runs downtown and Historic Old Pasadena is also a short distance.



