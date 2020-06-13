All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

San Pasqual

975 San Pasqual St · (833) 227-2251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 318 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 111 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Pasqual.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, large closets and ceiling fans in select homes. Enjoy our community amenities including a swimming pool, picnic area, and our pet-friendly community!

We are conveniently located between the I-110 and I-210 freeways and close to one of the nation’s leading educational institutions, California Institute of Technology. Our Apartments in Pasadena, CA offer a lifestyle in an urban metropolis in a quiet, charming community in the heart of the city. Shops, galleries, cultural venues, dining and much more are all a short distance away from your apartment home at San Pasqual. The community’s residents enjoy free service on the Pasadena Arts rapid transit line which runs downtown and Historic Old Pasadena is also a short distance.

San Pasqual Apartments shares their commitment to providing you with spaciou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49.12 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500-$600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: 30 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: 1 spot per bedroom. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Pasqual have any available units?
San Pasqual has 7 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does San Pasqual have?
Some of San Pasqual's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Pasqual currently offering any rent specials?
San Pasqual is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Pasqual pet-friendly?
Yes, San Pasqual is pet friendly.
Does San Pasqual offer parking?
Yes, San Pasqual offers parking.
Does San Pasqual have units with washers and dryers?
No, San Pasqual does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does San Pasqual have a pool?
Yes, San Pasqual has a pool.
Does San Pasqual have accessible units?
No, San Pasqual does not have accessible units.
Does San Pasqual have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Pasqual has units with dishwashers.
