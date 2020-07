Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

In the heart of historic Million Dollar Row, Orange Grove Circle Apartments is nestled in botanical ambiance. Fourteen individual buildings encompass this architecturally diverse community, offering over twenty unique floor plans. Original hardwood flooring and ample layouts allow you to create your own stylish and comfortable retreat. Minutes from Old Town Pasadena, and South Pasadena where farmer's markets and the Metro Yellow gold line are conveniently located. Unique shopping and dining experiences are in the immediate area. Enjoy sunbathing on the deck above the pool, or take a dip and host a guest at a cook out on the grill. Discover the distinctive apartments and relaxed lifestyle that have made Orange Grove Circle one of Pasadena's most sought-after addresses for more than 50 years. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!