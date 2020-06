Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Spacious first floor condominium, conveniently located close to South Lake. This spacious home features two bedrooms and two baths. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop, new cabinet, and new laminate floors. Open concept living room with an abundance of natural light through patio sliding doors. Secured gated community with pool and patio area. Close proximity to Cal Tech and walking distance to many shops and restaurants.