All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 920 Granite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
920 Granite Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:13 PM

920 Granite Drive

920 Granite Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
South Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

920 Granite Dr, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
valet service
This luxurious single level condominium is located in Pasadena’s desirable South Lake Business District. This unit offers an open floorplan with 1,910 square feet, a balcony located on the west side of the building, two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and another half bathroom located next to a generously sized laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen is equipped with Viking Professional Series appliances and a wine fridge. The amenities include a concierge 7 days a week, 24-hour security, valet parking, fitness center, club room, pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, and poolside barbecue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Granite Drive have any available units?
920 Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 920 Granite Drive have?
Some of 920 Granite Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
920 Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Granite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 920 Granite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 920 Granite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive offers parking.
Does 920 Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Granite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive has a pool.
Does 920 Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 920 Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Granite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Huntington at Pasadena
890 S. Rosemead Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91107

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton