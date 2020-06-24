920 Granite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub valet service

This luxurious single level condominium is located in Pasadena’s desirable South Lake Business District. This unit offers an open floorplan with 1,910 square feet, a balcony located on the west side of the building, two bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and another half bathroom located next to a generously sized laundry room with a washer and dryer. The kitchen is equipped with Viking Professional Series appliances and a wine fridge. The amenities include a concierge 7 days a week, 24-hour security, valet parking, fitness center, club room, pool, spa, outdoor fireplace, and poolside barbecue.