84 S Allen Avenue

Lovely remodeled 1bed/1bath apt & 1-car assigned parking in the heart of Pasadena. Updated recessed lights in the living room with plenty of natural light. Entire kitchen was updated with new cabinets, countertops, recess lights and will install a new stove/oven. Built-in breakfast book on the corner of the kitchen. Bathroom has been updated with new shower, new toilet, new sink and cabinets. New laminated wood installed throughout the apt. Split air-conditioning AC and heating system. Unit also comes with laundry hookups for tenants' own machines. Convenient location: close to Pasadena City College (PCC), California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), I-210 freeway, shops, restaurants on Colorado Blvd and Old Town Pasadena. Many more features! Must see to appreciate this unit.