763 S Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Private alley access to 763 South Los Robles which is a cozy one bedroom ( Plus an office on the second floor ) and one bathroom home/guest house with private walled patio and garden. One car attached garage and has a direct access to the home. Washer & dryer hookups inside the garage. High ceilings and an open floor plan make this back unit a very light and airy home. central air conditioning, updated kitchens and baths. Open the door on the second floor leads to an open roof space. Landlord will pay for the water.