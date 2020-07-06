All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:41 PM

763 S Los Robles Avenue

763 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

763 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private alley access to 763 South Los Robles which is a cozy one bedroom ( Plus an office on the second floor ) and one bathroom home/guest house with private walled patio and garden. One car attached garage and has a direct access to the home. Washer & dryer hookups inside the garage. High ceilings and an open floor plan make this back unit a very light and airy home. central air conditioning, updated kitchens and baths. Open the door on the second floor leads to an open roof space. Landlord will pay for the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
763 S Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 763 S Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 S Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
763 S Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 S Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 763 S Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 763 S Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 763 S Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 763 S Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 763 S Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 763 S Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 763 S Los Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

