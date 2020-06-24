76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue

Amenities

Located in Highly Desirable area of Pasadena on a tree-lined street and conveniently located within minutes to PCC, Cal-Tech and Old Town Pasadena. This spacious Tri-level town home features 2 bedrooms, 2.50 bathrooms, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and plentiful natural lighting throughout. Open floor plan, living room with fireplace, dining area and open spacious updated kitchen. A powder room on main floor. Upstairs 2 en-suite bedrooms, bright and spacious. Attached two-car garage.