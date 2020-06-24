All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue

76 North Sierra Bonita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

76 North Sierra Bonita Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Marceline

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in Highly Desirable area of Pasadena on a tree-lined street and conveniently located within minutes to PCC, Cal-Tech and Old Town Pasadena. This spacious Tri-level town home features 2 bedrooms, 2.50 bathrooms, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and plentiful natural lighting throughout. Open floor plan, living room with fireplace, dining area and open spacious updated kitchen. A powder room on main floor. Upstairs 2 en-suite bedrooms, bright and spacious. Attached two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have any available units?
76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have?
Some of 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue offers parking.
Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have a pool?
No, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 76 N Sierra Bonita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
