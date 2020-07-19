755 N Wilson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Updated Bungalow Heaven Craftsman Home. THIS HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH SOLAR. Solar usually pays for City of Pasadena Electricy and Trash Collection. The home is fully remodeled, Solar Panels, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Large Master Suite with walk in closet and attach Master Bath, Plantation Shuuters in all rooms, and Hardwoods throughout. Appliances include Stainless Stove, Stainless Refrigerator and built in Washer and Dryer. Fresh paint in and out, new upgraded landscaping, large backyard, extended driveway for plenty of off street parking and two large covered patios.

A COMPLETELY UPDATED GUEST HOUSE WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM.

Owner requires good credit, 680+ Credit Score and verified income of 3 times the monthly rent.

SORRY NO PETS. This is a No Smoking, No Vaping property. Contact us directly or call your local Realtor for a showing.