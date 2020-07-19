All apartments in Pasadena
755 N Wilson Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

755 N Wilson Avenue

755 North Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

755 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91104
Bungalow Heaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Updated Bungalow Heaven Craftsman Home. THIS HOME IS EQUIPPED WITH SOLAR. Solar usually pays for City of Pasadena Electricy and Trash Collection. The home is fully remodeled, Solar Panels, Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Room, Large Master Suite with walk in closet and attach Master Bath, Plantation Shuuters in all rooms, and Hardwoods throughout. Appliances include Stainless Stove, Stainless Refrigerator and built in Washer and Dryer. Fresh paint in and out, new upgraded landscaping, large backyard, extended driveway for plenty of off street parking and two large covered patios.
A COMPLETELY UPDATED GUEST HOUSE WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM.
Owner requires good credit, 680+ Credit Score and verified income of 3 times the monthly rent.
SORRY NO PETS. This is a No Smoking, No Vaping property. Contact us directly or call your local Realtor for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 N Wilson Avenue have any available units?
755 N Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 N Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 755 N Wilson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 N Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
755 N Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 N Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 755 N Wilson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 755 N Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 755 N Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 755 N Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 N Wilson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 N Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 755 N Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 755 N Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 755 N Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 755 N Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 N Wilson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
