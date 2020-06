68 N Allen Ave Unit 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SIERRA VILLAGE GATED COMMUNITIES! WITH RELAXING COURTYARD FOUNTAINS, LUSH LANDSCAPING AND CUSTOM DESIGNED WROUGHT IRON ACCENTS, THIS COMPLEX OFFERS AN ELEGANT COMBINATION OF LUXURY AMENITIES & MEDITERRANEAN ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN. THIS UNIT IS THREE STORY FLOOR PLANS WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO OVERSIZE ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. THE HOME FEATURES SOLID MAPLE HARDWOOD & MARBLE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERS, TRAVERTINE STONE TILED BATHROOMS, HIGH DENSITY PREMIUM FIBER CARPETING, AND EXPERT FINISHED SMOOTH WALLS. IN ADDITION, THE HOME HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE PATIO, IN UNIT LAUNDRY ROOM (WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED), DOUBLE-PANED WINDOWS, WALKING CLOSET AND A COZY FIREPLACE. CLOSE TO 210 FWY ACCESS, PASADENA CITY COLLEGE, CAL-TECH, AND SHOPPING.