670 cypress Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

670 cypress Avenue

670 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

670 Cypress Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
Prospect Park

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in nice area of Pasadena. Open floor plan with central air and heat, 2 fenced patio and yard, on each side. two on a lot, this one is the front house. Walk to schools and markets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

