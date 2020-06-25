670 Cypress Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103 Prospect Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in nice area of Pasadena. Open floor plan with central air and heat, 2 fenced patio and yard, on each side. two on a lot, this one is the front house. Walk to schools and markets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
