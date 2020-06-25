670 cypress Avenue

Amenities

remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in nice area of Pasadena. Open floor plan with central air and heat, 2 fenced patio and yard, on each side. two on a lot, this one is the front house. Walk to schools and markets.