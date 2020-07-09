All apartments in Pasadena
62 N Arroyo Boulevard
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

62 N Arroyo Boulevard

62 Arroyo Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

62 Arroyo Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91105
Brookside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS European townhouse located in the Altos Arroyo gated complex is a private, remodeled end unit. The townhouse features crown molding, large living room with fireplace and high ceilings, formal dining room, wet bar, beautifully upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home has 3 beds/3 baths and a den or office. The spacious master suite has a view of Pasadena, a fireplace, walk-in closets, and an upgraded master bath. A private elevator goes from the garage to the living and bedroom floors. In addition, this unit has a private yard/patio. Close proximity to nature trails, parks, Rose Bowl and Aquatics Center, and Old Town Pasadena.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have any available units?
62 N Arroyo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have?
Some of 62 N Arroyo Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 N Arroyo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
62 N Arroyo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 N Arroyo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard offers parking.
Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard has a pool.
Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 62 N Arroyo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 N Arroyo Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

