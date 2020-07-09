62 N Arroyo Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS European townhouse located in the Altos Arroyo gated complex is a private, remodeled end unit. The townhouse features crown molding, large living room with fireplace and high ceilings, formal dining room, wet bar, beautifully upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home has 3 beds/3 baths and a den or office. The spacious master suite has a view of Pasadena, a fireplace, walk-in closets, and an upgraded master bath. A private elevator goes from the garage to the living and bedroom floors. In addition, this unit has a private yard/patio. Close proximity to nature trails, parks, Rose Bowl and Aquatics Center, and Old Town Pasadena.