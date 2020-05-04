All apartments in Pasadena
601 S Hudson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 S Hudson Avenue

601 South Hudson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 South Hudson Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
Madison Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Best location in Madison Heights! This light drenched 2 bedroom cottage style home is located within minutes walking distance to Pavilions, Peet's, Einstein's Bagels, Starbuck's, CVS and S Lake Avenue shopping. The home has ample sized bedrooms, a lovely east facing sunroom off of the living room and a bonus room, located in the back of the house, that would make a wonderful office. The home also features original hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace and built-ins in the living and dining rooms. It also has a separate laundry room off of the kitchen. This home oozes character and charm and is a gem that is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have any available units?
601 S Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
Is 601 S Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 S Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue offer parking?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 S Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 S Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
