601 S Hudson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Best location in Madison Heights! This light drenched 2 bedroom cottage style home is located within minutes walking distance to Pavilions, Peet's, Einstein's Bagels, Starbuck's, CVS and S Lake Avenue shopping. The home has ample sized bedrooms, a lovely east facing sunroom off of the living room and a bonus room, located in the back of the house, that would make a wonderful office. The home also features original hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace and built-ins in the living and dining rooms. It also has a separate laundry room off of the kitchen. This home oozes character and charm and is a gem that is a MUST SEE.