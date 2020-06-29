590 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully updated lower two bedroom end unit located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building. Spacious kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave, and garbage disposal. Gorgeous premium laminate floors, recessed lighting with dimmers and double pane energy saving windows. A/C remote control unit and beautifully wood crafted ceiling fans. The updated bathroom features custom tile, hand held shower head, and vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior plus ceiling fan/heater. Extensive features include mirrored large designer closets with built in organizers in both bedrooms, and laundry hookups in this stunning unit! Gated tandem parking with remote control entry with a storage locker and additional shared laundry area on site. Quick access to metro/freeway, conveniently located to South Lake & Old Town. Pet Friendly!