Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
590 N Los Robles Avenue
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

590 N Los Robles Avenue

590 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

590 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully updated lower two bedroom end unit located in this highly sought after Mid Century gated building. Spacious kitchen has been upgraded with top of the line appliances, dishwasher, range/oven, large microwave, and garbage disposal. Gorgeous premium laminate floors, recessed lighting with dimmers and double pane energy saving windows. A/C remote control unit and beautifully wood crafted ceiling fans. The updated bathroom features custom tile, hand held shower head, and vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior plus ceiling fan/heater. Extensive features include mirrored large designer closets with built in organizers in both bedrooms, and laundry hookups in this stunning unit! Gated tandem parking with remote control entry with a storage locker and additional shared laundry area on site. Quick access to metro/freeway, conveniently located to South Lake & Old Town. Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
590 N Los Robles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 590 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
590 N Los Robles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue offers parking.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 590 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 590 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 590 N Los Robles Avenue has units with dishwashers.

