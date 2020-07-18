57 N San Marino Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home on a nice tree lined street, 400 feet from Rose Parade Route. Front House, charm and character abound and every detail has been taken care of! From the quaint front porch, hardwood floors, Batchelder tile fireplace, large Living Room with built-in shelves and Formal Dining room! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets & counter tops, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer & garbage disposal. The bathrooms are also upgraded. Newer windows, recessed lighting and window coverings complete the package. Central air & heat is also a feature. There is a detached two-car garage, offering one space for front house, shared with back house tenant. Landlord will pay for gardening services, all utilities will be paid by tenant. NO pets and NO smoking on property. Ready for immediate occupancy!!