Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

57 N San Marino Avenue

57 North San Marino Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

57 North San Marino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home on a nice tree lined street, 400 feet from Rose Parade Route. Front House, charm and character abound and every detail has been taken care of! From the quaint front porch, hardwood floors, Batchelder tile fireplace, large Living Room with built-in shelves and Formal Dining room! There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets & counter tops, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer & garbage disposal. The bathrooms are also upgraded. Newer windows, recessed lighting and window coverings complete the package. Central air & heat is also a feature. There is a detached two-car garage, offering one space for front house, shared with back house tenant. Landlord will pay for gardening services, all utilities will be paid by tenant. NO pets and NO smoking on property. Ready for immediate occupancy!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 N San Marino Avenue have any available units?
57 N San Marino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 N San Marino Avenue have?
Some of 57 N San Marino Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 N San Marino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
57 N San Marino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 N San Marino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 57 N San Marino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 57 N San Marino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 57 N San Marino Avenue offers parking.
Does 57 N San Marino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 N San Marino Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 N San Marino Avenue have a pool?
No, 57 N San Marino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 57 N San Marino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 57 N San Marino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 57 N San Marino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 N San Marino Avenue has units with dishwashers.
