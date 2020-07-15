All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 56 Esther Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
56 Esther Street
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

56 Esther Street

56 Esther Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

56 Esther Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
Villa Parke

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Private Yard and detached garage!! One bedroom, one bath unit with access to your own backyard. Part of a triplex that feels like a house. Updated unit with Pergo wood floors, granite countertops, wood cabinets, recessed lighting, central A/C and heat, wired for security, new paint, and much more! Long, one car garage and 1 extra parking space in the driveway. Community laundry room. Appliances will be included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave). Large living room with plenty of space and a nice sized bedroom that looks out to your yard. The bathroom has been updated as well and includes a full bath. The backyard is perfect for pets or having guests over to relax outside. Only a 1/2 mile to historic Old Town Pasadena, close to the Rose Bowl, Caltech and the Rose Parade route. Easy access to the 210, 134, and 110 freeways. Guests can park overnight on Esther St (no overnight parking restrictions between Fair Oaks and Summit). Call or email for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Esther Street have any available units?
56 Esther Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Esther Street have?
Some of 56 Esther Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Esther Street currently offering any rent specials?
56 Esther Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Esther Street pet-friendly?
No, 56 Esther Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 56 Esther Street offer parking?
Yes, 56 Esther Street offers parking.
Does 56 Esther Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Esther Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Esther Street have a pool?
No, 56 Esther Street does not have a pool.
Does 56 Esther Street have accessible units?
No, 56 Esther Street does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Esther Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 56 Esther Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
The Foothills at Eaton Canyon
2211 East Washington Boulevard
Pasadena, CA 91104
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena, CA 91105
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd
Pasadena, CA 91101
Trio
44 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton