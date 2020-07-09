550 W Howard Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage charm and character! Nestled on a private lot in a finer NW neighborhood above the arroyo, this 3B home has been lovingly maintained featuring hardwood floors throughout, light and bright with many windows, central AC, dual sink bathroom vanity, laundry area with utility sink, and a spacious fenced backyard. Two car garage (new door) with additional off-street parking for guests. The third bedroom has small built-in closet/shelves could be used as a den or office. Gas/ log FP in the living room. Walking distance to The Grand-Daddy Rose Bowl, hiking and biking trails, JPL and the 210 FWY. Move-In ready. Includes Fridge and Stove provided by owner.