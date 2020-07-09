All apartments in Pasadena
550 W Howard Street
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

550 W Howard Street

550 West Howard Street · No Longer Available
Location

550 West Howard Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage charm and character! Nestled on a private lot in a finer NW neighborhood above the arroyo, this 3B home has been lovingly maintained featuring hardwood floors throughout, light and bright with many windows, central AC, dual sink bathroom vanity, laundry area with utility sink, and a spacious fenced backyard. Two car garage (new door) with additional off-street parking for guests. The third bedroom has small built-in closet/shelves could be used as a den or office. Gas/ log FP in the living room. Walking distance to The Grand-Daddy Rose Bowl, hiking and biking trails, JPL and the 210 FWY. Move-In ready. Includes Fridge and Stove provided by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 W Howard Street have any available units?
550 W Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 W Howard Street have?
Some of 550 W Howard Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 W Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 W Howard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 W Howard Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 W Howard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 550 W Howard Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 W Howard Street offers parking.
Does 550 W Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 W Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 W Howard Street have a pool?
No, 550 W Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 W Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 550 W Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 W Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 W Howard Street has units with dishwashers.

