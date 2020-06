Amenities

on-site laundry carport carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautiful well maintained building in North East Pasadena! Available for immediate move in is an upstairs unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, carpeted floors, tile, and quartz counter tops. Laundry services onsite, gated parking space included. No pets, and no smoking.



Tenants pay for gas and electric; refrigerator and stove included. One month security deposit required.



Please view linked virtual tour below and contact to apply.



https://youtu.be/vEBM8Qi-sHw