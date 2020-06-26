534 N. Oakland Avenue

Amenities

Everything new! Fully remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 full baths and lots of windows to let in the sunshine. Spacious living room, dining room, bedroom, full bath and large office/den with hardwood floors downstairs. All new kitchen and large laundry room. Two carpeted bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and full bath upstairs. Water, trash and weekly gardener paid.



Conveniently close to the 210 and 134 freeways, Old Town Pasadena, The Shops on Lake, JPL, Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Rose Bowl and more!