Pasadena, CA
534 N. Oakland Avenue
Last updated August 25 2019 at 4:12 AM

534 N. Oakland Avenue

534 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

534 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Everything new! Fully remodeled 3 bedroom house with 2 full baths and lots of windows to let in the sunshine. Spacious living room, dining room, bedroom, full bath and large office/den with hardwood floors downstairs. All new kitchen and large laundry room. Two carpeted bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and full bath upstairs. Water, trash and weekly gardener paid.

Conveniently close to the 210 and 134 freeways, Old Town Pasadena, The Shops on Lake, JPL, Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Rose Bowl and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have any available units?
534 N. Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 534 N. Oakland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 N. Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
534 N. Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 N. Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 534 N. Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 534 N. Oakland Avenue offers parking.
Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 N. Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 534 N. Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 534 N. Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 534 N. Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 N. Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
