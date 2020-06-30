532 EL DORADO Street

Amenities

Set under an ancient Oak tree, this unique newly remodeled one bedroom is located in the coveted Pasadena Playhouse District. Gated private duplex is set behind a small law office and has features a huge enclosed patio with fresh landscaping. Elegant spacious unit features cool mid-century details such as brick wall in living room, high ceilings and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room and has new white cabinetry, farmhouse-sink, marbled quartz counter-tops, all high end stainless steel appliances including double door refrigerator with icemaker and filtered water, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Stunning bathroom has full size washer and dryer, new vanity, fixtures, tile-work and tub. Bedroom has good closet space and is spacious. Small Quiet pets ok. Two car tandem parking. Don't miss it!