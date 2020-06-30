All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated February 12 2020 at 2:07 AM

532 EL DORADO Street

532 El Dorado Street · No Longer Available
Location

532 El Dorado Street, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Set under an ancient Oak tree, this unique newly remodeled one bedroom is located in the coveted Pasadena Playhouse District. Gated private duplex is set behind a small law office and has features a huge enclosed patio with fresh landscaping. Elegant spacious unit features cool mid-century details such as brick wall in living room, high ceilings and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen opens to living room and has new white cabinetry, farmhouse-sink, marbled quartz counter-tops, all high end stainless steel appliances including double door refrigerator with icemaker and filtered water, microwave, dishwasher and stove. Stunning bathroom has full size washer and dryer, new vanity, fixtures, tile-work and tub. Bedroom has good closet space and is spacious. Small Quiet pets ok. Two car tandem parking. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 EL DORADO Street have any available units?
532 EL DORADO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 EL DORADO Street have?
Some of 532 EL DORADO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 EL DORADO Street currently offering any rent specials?
532 EL DORADO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 EL DORADO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 EL DORADO Street is pet friendly.
Does 532 EL DORADO Street offer parking?
Yes, 532 EL DORADO Street offers parking.
Does 532 EL DORADO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 EL DORADO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 EL DORADO Street have a pool?
No, 532 EL DORADO Street does not have a pool.
Does 532 EL DORADO Street have accessible units?
No, 532 EL DORADO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 532 EL DORADO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 EL DORADO Street has units with dishwashers.

