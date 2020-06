Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Close to Pasadena Community College, restaurants & one block to Metro Station. Just Remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, wood flooring, Freshly Painted & Air Conditioned in small quiet 6 unit building. All utilities are included in the rental price and paid by owner. Available now, call for appointment.at 626 688 3948



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pasadena-ca?lid=12614981



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5172068)