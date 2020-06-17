All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 500 N Los Robles Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
500 N Los Robles Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

500 N Los Robles Avenue

500 Los Robles Avenue · (626) 766-0178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
The Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
The Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking space in the City of Pasadena. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and refrigerator. Beautiful and newly installed laminate wood flooring with freshly painted walls. Remodeled bathroom with new shower and toilet. On-site laundry room for tenant's convenience. Wall AC and heating units. Close to the I-210 freeway, Art Center, Caltech, PCC, restaurants, markets, schools, Pasadena Library, and much more! Must see to appreciate this lovely unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have any available units?
500 N Los Robles Avenue has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have?
Some of 500 N Los Robles Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Los Robles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Los Robles Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Los Robles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 N Los Robles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Los Robles Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 N Los Robles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 N Los Robles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 N Los Robles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Los Robles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 N Los Robles Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 500 N Los Robles Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Villa Lake - 55 and Better
1070 North Lake Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91104
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A
Pasadena, CA 91105
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St
Pasadena, CA 91106
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity