500 N Los Robles Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice 1bed/1bath upstairs apt with 1-car assigned parking space in the City of Pasadena. Kitchen comes with stove/oven and refrigerator. Beautiful and newly installed laminate wood flooring with freshly painted walls. Remodeled bathroom with new shower and toilet. On-site laundry room for tenant's convenience. Wall AC and heating units. Close to the I-210 freeway, Art Center, Caltech, PCC, restaurants, markets, schools, Pasadena Library, and much more! Must see to appreciate this lovely unit.