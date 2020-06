Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system bbq/grill

Lovely unit in the rear of the complex on the Palmetto side. Freshly painted with new carpet in master bedroom and den, new kitchen faucet, soap dish and garbage disposal. Unit has remodeled kitchen, baths and several upgrades including California Closets. It also includes a as fireplace in living room, alarm system and gas line for BBQ available on the patio.