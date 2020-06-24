All apartments in Pasadena
480 N Catalina Avenue

480 North Catalina Avenue
Location

480 North Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Built in 2007 the Villa Catalina is a Modern Style Condo Complex in Pasadena, featuring only 15 units, each unit facing the courtyard. This Beautiful and Spacious unit has an excellent floor plan and designer finishes featuring 2 Bedroom + Modern Loft/Office,(3 bedroom per title) 2 Bath. is Bright yet Quiet with Open floor plan and Vaulted Ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the unit, Spacious Kitchen with Tile floors, Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, Whirlpool type tube in Bathroom, Washer and Dryer in Unit, etc. Great Location close to 210 fwy, restaurants, college and shopping mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 N Catalina Avenue have any available units?
480 N Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 N Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 480 N Catalina Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 N Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
480 N Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 N Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 480 N Catalina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 480 N Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 480 N Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 480 N Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 N Catalina Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 N Catalina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 480 N Catalina Avenue has a pool.
Does 480 N Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 480 N Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 480 N Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 N Catalina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
