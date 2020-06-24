480 N Catalina Avenue

Amenities

Built in 2007 the Villa Catalina is a Modern Style Condo Complex in Pasadena, featuring only 15 units, each unit facing the courtyard. This Beautiful and Spacious unit has an excellent floor plan and designer finishes featuring 2 Bedroom + Modern Loft/Office,(3 bedroom per title) 2 Bath. is Bright yet Quiet with Open floor plan and Vaulted Ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the unit, Spacious Kitchen with Tile floors, Granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances, Whirlpool type tube in Bathroom, Washer and Dryer in Unit, etc. Great Location close to 210 fwy, restaurants, college and shopping mall.