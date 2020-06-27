All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

476 East Mountain Street

476 East Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

476 East Mountain Street, Pasadena, CA 91104
The Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Think the only option in your price range is a condo or townhome? Think again! Oozing with charm and character, this fairytale cottage is filled with natural light, a spacious remodeled kitchen and a private backyard. Upgrades include central air, copper plumbing, a newer roof and more. The drought tolerant landscaping makes the yard low maintenance and the fruit trees guarantee you will always have fresh fruit when you want it. The open concept living room and kitchen area make the home feelroomy and inviting for entertaining. In addition, you will enjoy easy access to local grocery stores, Old Town Pasadena, and the freeway.
What I love about this home
Extremely smart, space saving design and features. Lots of recent updates including kitchen, HVAC, roof, insulation, drywall, and floors. Waterwise garden with lots of fruit trees. 2 bedrooms , one small bonus, open concept kitchen/living room, and a detached garage make this smaller house feel spacious and comfortable.
What I love about this home
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 East Mountain Street have any available units?
476 East Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 East Mountain Street have?
Some of 476 East Mountain Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 East Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
476 East Mountain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 East Mountain Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 East Mountain Street is pet friendly.
Does 476 East Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 476 East Mountain Street offers parking.
Does 476 East Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 East Mountain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 East Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 476 East Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 476 East Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 476 East Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 476 East Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 476 East Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.
