476 East Mountain Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Think the only option in your price range is a condo or townhome? Think again! Oozing with charm and character, this fairytale cottage is filled with natural light, a spacious remodeled kitchen and a private backyard. Upgrades include central air, copper plumbing, a newer roof and more. The drought tolerant landscaping makes the yard low maintenance and the fruit trees guarantee you will always have fresh fruit when you want it. The open concept living room and kitchen area make the home feelroomy and inviting for entertaining. In addition, you will enjoy easy access to local grocery stores, Old Town Pasadena, and the freeway.

Read less

What I love about this home

Extremely smart, space saving design and features. Lots of recent updates including kitchen, HVAC, roof, insulation, drywall, and floors. Waterwise garden with lots of fruit trees. 2 bedrooms , one small bonus, open concept kitchen/living room, and a detached garage make this smaller house feel spacious and comfortable.

Think the only option in your price range is a condo or townhome? Think again! Oozing with charm and character, this fairytale cottage is filled with natural light, a spacious remodeled kitchen and a private backyard. Upgrades include central air, copper plumbing, a newer roof and more. The drought tolerant landscaping makes the yard low maintenance and the fruit trees guarantee you will always have fresh fruit when you want it. The open concept living room and kitchen area make the home feelroomy and inviting for entertaining. In addition, you will enjoy easy access to local grocery stores, Old Town Pasadena, and the freeway.

Read less

What I love about this home

Extremely smart, space saving design and features. Lots of recent updates including kitchen, HVAC, roof, insulation, drywall, and floors. Waterwise garden with lots of fruit trees. 2 bedrooms , one small bonus, open concept kitchen/living room, and a detached garage make this smaller house feel spacious and comfortable.