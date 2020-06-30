470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue

Amenities
Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath upper level condo within walking distance to the Del Mar Goldline station, the shops at Paseo Colorado, & Pasadena Central Park. Safe & quiet prime SW Pasadena (Madison Heights) neighborhood.
Newly renovated kitchen with new stainless sink, faucet, dishwasher, counter tops, and newly painted cabinet doors.
Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, window A/C, and a near new water heater. 1 car carport with storage included.
Laminated wood floors throughout with ceramic tiles in the bathroom.