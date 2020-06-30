470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath upper level condo within walking distance to the Del Mar Goldline station, the shops at Paseo Colorado, & Pasadena Central Park. Safe & quiet prime SW Pasadena (Madison Heights) neighborhood.



Newly renovated kitchen with new stainless sink, faucet, dishwasher, counter tops, and newly painted cabinet doors.



Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, window A/C, and a near new water heater. 1 car carport with storage included.



Laminated wood floors throughout with ceramic tiles in the bathroom.