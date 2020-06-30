All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue

470 Los Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

470 Los Robles Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Perfect 1 bedroom 1 bath upper level condo within walking distance to the Del Mar Goldline station, the shops at Paseo Colorado, & Pasadena Central Park. Safe & quiet prime SW Pasadena (Madison Heights) neighborhood.

Newly renovated kitchen with new stainless sink, faucet, dishwasher, counter tops, and newly painted cabinet doors.

Comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator, window A/C, and a near new water heater. 1 car carport with storage included.

Laminated wood floors throughout with ceramic tiles in the bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have any available units?
470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have?
Some of 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue offers parking.
Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have a pool?
No, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 S LOS ROBLES Avenue has units with dishwashers.

