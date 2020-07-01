457 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Bellagio Village Townhome with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. The large master suite has a walk in closet and spacious master bathroom. There is a spacious second bedroom as well as a separate den/office space. The attached 2 car garage has tons of storage space. There is a private patio facing the gorgeous courtyard for the complex. Great location close to Whole Foods, Old Town and more. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! Amy Engler, Douglas Elliman, amy@amyengler.com