457 S Marengo Avenue
457 S Marengo Avenue

Location

457 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Raymond Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Beautiful Bellagio Village Townhome with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. The large master suite has a walk in closet and spacious master bathroom. There is a spacious second bedroom as well as a separate den/office space. The attached 2 car garage has tons of storage space. There is a private patio facing the gorgeous courtyard for the complex. Great location close to Whole Foods, Old Town and more. This home is ready for you to move in and enjoy! Amy Engler, Douglas Elliman, amy@amyengler.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
457 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 457 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
457 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 457 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 457 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 457 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 457 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 S Marengo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 457 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 457 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 457 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 457 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.

