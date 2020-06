Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment in a charming 1923 Pasadena character home. Features include enclosed decks, hardwood flooring, french doors and windows, and a Batchelder fireplace. There are 2 side by side carport spaces and a security gate. Updated kitchen has lots of storage and there is a bonus room in the middle of the unit that would be a great office or play area.