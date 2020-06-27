408 N Catalina Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Available Now!



Rare Corner Unit Townhome with 1 shared wall and 2 Free Assigned Parking Spaces!



2 Bed, 2 Bath townhouse in great Location close to the prestigious South Lake Ave district of Pasadena. Steps to the Lake Avenue Gold Line Metro Stop and a few blocks from Macy's, Trader Joe's, Laemmle Theatre, and more.



Wood Floors, fireplace, 2 car assigned carport (side by side, not tandem) Kitchen fully equipped with oven and range built-in, dishwasher, and refrigerator. High vaulted ceilings in master bedroom with central air-conditioning and forced air heat. Private end unit with only one shared wall.



Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent.