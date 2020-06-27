All apartments in Pasadena
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
408 N Catalina Ave
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:14 AM

408 N Catalina Ave

408 North Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 North Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available Now!

Rare Corner Unit Townhome with 1 shared wall and 2 Free Assigned Parking Spaces!

2 Bed, 2 Bath townhouse in great Location close to the prestigious South Lake Ave district of Pasadena. Steps to the Lake Avenue Gold Line Metro Stop and a few blocks from Macy's, Trader Joe's, Laemmle Theatre, and more.

Wood Floors, fireplace, 2 car assigned carport (side by side, not tandem) Kitchen fully equipped with oven and range built-in, dishwasher, and refrigerator. High vaulted ceilings in master bedroom with central air-conditioning and forced air heat. Private end unit with only one shared wall.

Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 N Catalina Ave have any available units?
408 N Catalina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 N Catalina Ave have?
Some of 408 N Catalina Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 N Catalina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
408 N Catalina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 N Catalina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 N Catalina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 408 N Catalina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 408 N Catalina Ave offers parking.
Does 408 N Catalina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 N Catalina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 N Catalina Ave have a pool?
No, 408 N Catalina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 408 N Catalina Ave have accessible units?
No, 408 N Catalina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 408 N Catalina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 N Catalina Ave has units with dishwashers.
