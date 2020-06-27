408 N Catalina Ave

Amenities
Available Now!
Rare Corner Unit Townhome with 1 shared wall and 2 Free Assigned Parking Spaces!
2 Bed, 2 Bath townhouse in great Location close to the prestigious South Lake Ave district of Pasadena. Steps to the Lake Avenue Gold Line Metro Stop and a few blocks from Macy's, Trader Joe's, Laemmle Theatre, and more.
Wood Floors, fireplace, 2 car assigned carport (side by side, not tandem) Kitchen fully equipped with oven and range built-in, dishwasher, and refrigerator. High vaulted ceilings in master bedroom with central air-conditioning and forced air heat. Private end unit with only one shared wall.
Small pets will be considered with additional pet rent.