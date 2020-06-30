All apartments in Pasadena
3830 Greenhill Road

3830 Greenhill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Greenhill Road, Pasadena, CA 91107
Hastings Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Ready for immediate occupancy is this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large Lower Hastings lot. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and freeway access. The spacious living room/dining area features a fireplace, newer wood floors and provide a nice place for gatherings or entertaining. There are plenty of windows to bring in natural sunlight. The centrally located kitchen is the hub of the home and offers ample cabinet space. Adjacent is a conveniently located laundry area. The bedrooms are well sized and are serviced by a central hall full bath. The current furniture in the home can remain if wanted or the house can be leased unfurnished. There is a nice back yard with many fruit trees. A fenced in private pool area is also ideal for those hot summer days! Garage is not included in lease. The home is ready for its new occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 Greenhill Road have any available units?
3830 Greenhill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 Greenhill Road have?
Some of 3830 Greenhill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 Greenhill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3830 Greenhill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 Greenhill Road pet-friendly?
No, 3830 Greenhill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 3830 Greenhill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3830 Greenhill Road offers parking.
Does 3830 Greenhill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 Greenhill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 Greenhill Road have a pool?
Yes, 3830 Greenhill Road has a pool.
Does 3830 Greenhill Road have accessible units?
No, 3830 Greenhill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 Greenhill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3830 Greenhill Road has units with dishwashers.

