3830 Greenhill Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready for immediate occupancy is this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large Lower Hastings lot. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and freeway access. The spacious living room/dining area features a fireplace, newer wood floors and provide a nice place for gatherings or entertaining. There are plenty of windows to bring in natural sunlight. The centrally located kitchen is the hub of the home and offers ample cabinet space. Adjacent is a conveniently located laundry area. The bedrooms are well sized and are serviced by a central hall full bath. The current furniture in the home can remain if wanted or the house can be leased unfurnished. There is a nice back yard with many fruit trees. A fenced in private pool area is also ideal for those hot summer days! Garage is not included in lease. The home is ready for its new occupant.