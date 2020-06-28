All apartments in Pasadena
380 S Euclid Avenue
380 S Euclid Avenue

380 South Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

380 South Euclid Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely, spacious ground level condominium 2 large bedrooms Plus a den with 2 bathrooms. South facing nature light filled in Living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Wonderful Floor Plan, easy flow for entertaining.Large Kitchen with ample cabinets, water purifier, brand new dishwasher, only 6 months old refrigerator. A brand new stove will be installed upon the lease contract signed. Wood floors through-out. Plantation shutters. Unit is one level with access to the beautiful quiet court yard.Community has Exercise Room, Pool, BBQ Area. conveniently located to PASEO Colorado, Old Town, South Lake Shopping District,Gold Line Station and freeways. By the way, you get a extremely quiet neighbor above you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 S Euclid Avenue have any available units?
380 S Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 S Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 380 S Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 S Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
380 S Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 S Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 380 S Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 380 S Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 380 S Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 380 S Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 S Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 S Euclid Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 380 S Euclid Avenue has a pool.
Does 380 S Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 380 S Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 380 S Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 S Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
