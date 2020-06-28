380 S Euclid Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Lovely, spacious ground level condominium 2 large bedrooms Plus a den with 2 bathrooms. South facing nature light filled in Living room, dining room and both bedrooms. Wonderful Floor Plan, easy flow for entertaining.Large Kitchen with ample cabinets, water purifier, brand new dishwasher, only 6 months old refrigerator. A brand new stove will be installed upon the lease contract signed. Wood floors through-out. Plantation shutters. Unit is one level with access to the beautiful quiet court yard.Community has Exercise Room, Pool, BBQ Area. conveniently located to PASEO Colorado, Old Town, South Lake Shopping District,Gold Line Station and freeways. By the way, you get a extremely quiet neighbor above you.